Becoming paralyzed isn’t stopping Va. Beach man from living life optimistically

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family and friends gathered at a local pizza restaurant for a Virginia Beach man who has lost so much but continues to be optimistic after becoming paralyzed from the chest down.

“He’s a no-quit guy,” said Jeff Di Fulgo’s father Jeff Di Fulgo Sr. “I know my son better than anybody and I know for a fact that he’s going to get through this.”

Di Fulgo was recently paralyzed from the chest down after a spinal accident at Croatan Beach, and the “Jeff Strong” Fundraiser for Di Fulgo at Chicho’s Pizza in Strawbridge, will help gather funds to support the recovery efforts for him. Di Fulgo is currently in Atlanta receiving treatment at the Shepherd’s Center.

“He’s an amazing kid. You can tell by the people who reached out to us,” added Di Fulgo’s father.

The family plans to hold a number of future fundraisers to help with their son’s medical expenses.