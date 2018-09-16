Becoming paralyzed isn’t stopping Va. Beach man from living life optimistically

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family and friends gathered at a local pizza restaurant for a Virginia Beach man who has lost so much but continues to be optimistic after becoming paralyzed from the chest down.

“He’s a no-quit guy,” said Jeff Difuglo’s father Jeff Difuglo Sr. “I know my son better than anybody and I know for a fact that he’s going to get through this.”

Difuglo was recently paralyzed from the chest down after a spinal accident at Coratan Beach, and the “Jeff Strong” Fundraiser for Difuglo at Chicos Pizza in Strawbridge, will help gather funds to support the recovery efforts for him. Difuglo is currently in Atlanta receiving treatment at the Shepherd’s Center.

“He’s an amazing kid. You can tell by the people who reached out to us,” added Difuglo’s father.

The family plans to hold a number of future fundraisers to help with their son’s medical expenses.