Virginia Task Force 2 heading to help North Carolina after Florence causes devastation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Task Force 2 has been sent by Virginia to help with recovery and response efforts after North Carolina was affected by Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm.

While the storm is moving through the Carolinas, Virginia Task Force 2 is sending a team of 16 first responders as a mission ready marine package, according to a Tweet from the Virginia Beach Fire Department on Saturday.

Virginia Task Force 2 is most recognizable of late for its efforts during Hurricane Maria in 2017. During that hurricane, the task force sent 33 members of its response team to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to help with a variety of efforts that were needed after the storm devastated the island.

While Virginia felt less devastating effects from Florence, the task force had been activated earlier this week so that they could be prepared to go on a moments notice to helps those in need.

The group had been staging at the Virginia Beach Training Center before being sent to North Carolina on Saturday.