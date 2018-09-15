Texas Trickery: North Texas player turns a fake fair catch into a touchdown

FAYETVILLE, Ark. – The first rule of football is to always play until you hear the whistle. It seems that the cardinal rule of pigskin was forgotten by Arkansas’ special teams unit Saturday against North Texas.

Mean Green punt returner Keegan Brewer faked a fair catch Saturday against the Razorbacks in the first quarter, where players seemed to think the play was over.

It wasn’t, as Brewer never raised his hand signaling a fair catch. It’s safe to say he made them pay for it:

The Mean Green improved to 3-and-0, while beating Arkansas 44-17 for their first win in school history (1-and-9 all-time) against the Razorbacks.