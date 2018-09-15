Staged re-entry guidelines announced for Hatteras Island

HATTERAS, N.C. – Beginning Saturday, September 15 at 2:30 p.m., access for Priority Levels Two and Three (essential personnel, permanent residents, essential personnel for critical businesses, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of non-critical businesses) will be allowed entry to Hatteras Island. Priority One essential personnel are already being allowed.

Visitors will be allowed access to Hatteras Island beginning Sunday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Please keep in mind that there is still standing water and sand along some areas of N.C. Highway 12. Proceed with caution and drive slowly through standing water as creating wake will cause damage to vehicles and nearby properties.