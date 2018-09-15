Sortied Navy assets return to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Nearly 30 ships and 128 aircraft will return to the Hampton Roads area starting Saturday, Sept. 15, and will continue to return to homeport over the next several days.

Beginning today, aircraft will make their way back to Hampton Roads bases and surface ships will start to return Sunday, Sept. 16. The return plan for Norfolk-based aircraft will give priority to rotary wing assets to allow for additional land-based rotary wing Defense Support to Civilian Authorities (DSCA) support, if requested.

The decision to return naval assets to their homeport follows thorough inspections of port and airfield prior to opening for operations.

While most ships are making plans to return, USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and USS Arlington (LPD 24) will remain underway prepared to provide DSCA, if requested through U.S. Northern Command.

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command ordered all Navy ships and flyable aircraft in the Hampton Roads area to sortie ahead of Hurricane Florence, Sept. 10.