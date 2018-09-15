Six ways to reuse your free sand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In preparation for Hurricane Florence, residents took advantage of 526 tons of free sand, provided by the City of Virginia Beach. Following the storm, residents are now asking, “What should I do with this sand?”

Since residents are not allowed to put sand or dirt in their trash carts, the Virginia Beach Waste Management Division has a few suggestions on ways that residents can reuse their dry sand.

1. Garden Pavers: Sand is perfect for leveling up pavers.

2. Garden Tools: Put sand in a bucket with a little bit of motor or mineral oil. Store your garden tools in the sand to prevent them from rusting.

3. Level Low Spots: Sand is perfect for filling in the dips you may have in your yard.

4. Compost: Use your sand to mix up soil amendments and add to your backyard compost pile.

5. Slippery Conditions: Winter is coming! Keep that sand handy to toss on walkways, sidewalks, and driveways to provide traction during icy conditions.

6. Save for a Rainy Day: Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until Nov. 30, so odds are good that you may need them again. Keep those bags of sand dry and you will have them ready for next time.

If you are unable to reuse your sand, check with a neighbor to see if they need it for any of the items mentioned above. If you still need to unload that sand, the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center has a special section for dirt, sand and yard debris. Please bring only loose sand and save those bags for another day.

If you have any questions you may call (757) 385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.vbgov.com/wastemgt.