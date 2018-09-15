× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Florence slowly moves inland

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 6 AM Sunday for most of southeast Virginia. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected near times of high tide.

*** Flash Flood Watch until 8 PM Saturday for Dare County.

Continuing to feel the fringe impacts from Florence… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers. Rain could be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. Our threat for tornadoes will be lower today. It will still be windy today with persistent east winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph. We will see another round of tidal flooding near high tide this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 80s again today.

As the remnants of Florence slowly drift inland through South Carolina, rain will continue to linger over the region. Scattered showers/storms will continue for Sunday and it will still be windy. We will see east to southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow.

We will see a mix of clouds to start next week with leftover showers and storms mixing in. Winds will continue to relax early next week. A cold front will push through late Tuesday to early Wednesday and will help to reset our weather pattern. We will see more sunshine for the second half of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E/SE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 15th

1981 F2 Tornado: Northampton Co 1998 Flash Flooding: (Floyd)

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Florence slowly weakening just inland over eastern South Carolina. Florence is centered about 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach and moving WSW and 5 mph. A turn toward the west and NW is expected today and Sunday. Florence is forecast to turn north through the Ohio Valley by

Monday.

Radar data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is forecast while Florence moves farther inland during the next couple of days, and it is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

5:00 AM EDT Sat Sep 15

Location: 33.6°N 79.5°W

Moving: WSW at 5 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Tropical Storm Helene in the northeast Atlantic and heading north toward the Azores.

Tropical Storm Joyce lingering in the northeast Atlantic.

Isaac has fallen apart in the Caribbean Sea.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.