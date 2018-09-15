Record-setting day for Olamide Zaccheaus propels Virginia to win over Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Virginia Sports) – Virginia (2-1) took advantage of early scoring opportunities and remained in control for a 45-31 win over Ohio (1-1) in Nashville at Vanderbilt Stadium in a game that was relocated due to Hurricane Florence.

The Cavaliers scored two quick touchdowns after a fumble recovery led to the opening touchdown by running back Jordan Ellis then quarterback Bryce Perkins found Olamide Zaccheaus for a 76-yard touchdown reception.

UVA scored three straight touchdowns following Ohio’s first score of the game to take a 35-7 advantage with 2:52 to go in the first half. Ohio picked up a UVA fumble then scored, and followed that with an on-side kick that resulted in a touchdown to make it 35-21 at the half. Ohio cut it to as close as 10, but Virginia never relinquished the lead.

The ‘Hoos are back home to host Louisville in their ACC opener next Saturday.