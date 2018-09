NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

Dispatchers received a call at 7 a.m. for the shooting. Police said an adult man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no information at this time on the extent of the man’s injuries.

There is also no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.