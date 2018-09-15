Newport News single-vehicle crash kills one

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – At approximately 3:27 a.m. Saturday morning, the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a single vehicle accident with injuries that resulted in a fatality.

A 2006 Toyota Avalon, driven by 40-year-old Armand Brown, was traveling westbound Interstate 64 east of Jefferson Avenue. The driver lost control, over-corrected and veered off the roadway, striking a tree head-on. Brown was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brown was wearing his safety belt and alcohol did not play a factor in the accident.