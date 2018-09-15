Newport News Police investigating Wickham Avenue shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a Saturday morning shooting left one man injured.

Dispatchers received the 911 call at 11:54 a.m. for gunshots heard in the 2200 block of Wickham Avenue. The call was upgraded to a shooting shortly after.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 21-year-old Beaumont, Virginia man, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.