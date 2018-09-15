Investigation opened after Suffolk car crash involves gunfire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A car crash in Suffolk has been confirmed by officials to now be a shooting investigation.

The Suffolk Police Department confirmed the crash around 8 p.m. at 58 eastbound near the Wilroy Road exit was being investigated as a shooting after evidence was found on-scene to support the department doing so.

The crash consisted of a passenger vehicle that struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information and the Suffolk Police Department said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.