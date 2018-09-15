Hampton VA Medical Center returning to normal operating hours Monday after evacuating pateints for Florence

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton VA Medical Center will be returning to normal business hours Monday after evacuating patients and closing down operations ahead of Florence’s impact earlier in the week.

Hampton VAMC will be fully operational by 9 a.m. Monday and staff will begin to work normal hours at the center on Sunday.

Precautions were taken by Hampton VAMC earlier in the week when the path of Florence was supposed to affect Hampton Roads greatly.

Florence was projected to be a Category 4, but lessened in strength the closer it got to the coast, making landfall Friday morning more south than previously expected.

Hampton VAMC had evacuated patients and closed not only its main facility in Hampton on Sept. 11 but additional VAMC outlets across Hampton Roads.

Below are specifics from Hampton VAMC:

All staff are expected to report to work for their normally scheduled work hours beginning Sunday, Sept. 16.

Outpatient Clinics:

All outpatient clinics in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Albemarle will be open Monday, Sept. 17.

Emergency Department:

The Hampton VAMC Emergency Department will open for normal operations, 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Until then, if a Veteran has an urgent need they should go to their nearest emergency room.

Inpatient Visitation:

All inpatient visitation has been reinstated. Medical center administration will be in continual communication with patient’s family regarding the arrival of their loved one back to the facility.

Surgical Procedures:

All scheduled procedures that were cancelled during dates Sept. 11 – 15 will be rescheduled as soon as possible. All Tuesday appointments will proceed as scheduled.

Medication:

Hampton VAMC Pharmacy will return to normal operating hours: outpatient pharmacy hours Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (except holidays). Co-pay or billing questions should be directed to 1-866-393-1846. For questions related to medications call the pharmacy call center 757-728-3111, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except holidays).

Inpatient Transfer Information:

Community Living Center, Domiciliary and Spinal Cord Injury patients began transfer back to the Hampton VAMC beginning the morning of Sept. 15. Patients located in or near the Carolina areas will be transferred back to the facility when it is deemed safe to travel. Medical center administration will be in continual communication with patient’s family regarding the arrival of their loved one back to the facility.

Dialysis Patients:

All dialysis will take place, as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Office of Community Care:

Office of Community Care will return to normal operating hours Monday, Sept. 17.