× First Warning Forecast: Outer bands of Florence will continue to bring us rain, wind, flooding and rough surf

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 6 AM Sunday for most of southeast Virginia. “Minor” level tidal flooding expected near times of high tide.

*** Flash Flood Watch until 8 PM Saturday for Outer Banks Dare County.

We will continue to feel the impacts of Florence today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers from the outer rain bands of Florence. The entire day will not be a washout. Any rain that we see could become heavy at times, especially in thunderstorms. Our threat for tornadoes will be lower today. It will be windy once again with persistent east and north east winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 30 mph. We will see another round of tidal flooding near high tide this afternoon. Our next high tide at Sewell’s Point is at 2 PM today and 3 AM Sunday. Our risk for rip currents will be high today. Highs will only reach the low 80s.

Florence will continue to give us some unsettled weather on Sunday. The remnants of Florence will slowly drift inland through South Carolina. We will continue to see some on and off showers. It will still be windy with winds east to southeast at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms will continue to linger into Monday and Tuesday. Winds will continue to ease both days. We will see more clouds than sun both days with highs in the mid 80s.

Finally some relief from the gloomy weather. We will see much more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Looks like very similar weather will stick around through the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 10-20 G30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E/SE 10-20 G25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Florence slowly weakening just inland over eastern South Carolina. Florence is centered about 40 miles west of Myrtle Beach and moving WSW at 2 mph. A turn toward the west and NW is expected on Sunday. Florence is forecast to turn north through the Ohio Valley by Monday.

Radar data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is forecast while Florence moves farther inland during the next couple of days, and it is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

11:00 AM EDT Sat Sep 15

Location: 33.6°N 79.6°W

Moving: W at 2 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Tropical Storm Helene in the northeast Atlantic and heading north toward the Azores.

Tropical Storm Joyce turns weaker as it lingers in the northeast Atlantic.

Isaac has fallen apart in the Caribbean Sea.

Meteorologist April Loveland

