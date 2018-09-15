× First Warning Forecast: Breezy with on and off showers and storms

We will continue to feel the impacts of Florence on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers from the outer rain bands of Florence. The entire day will not be a washout. Any rain that we see could become heavy at times, especially in thunderstorms. The remnants of Florence will slowly drift inland through South Carolina. It will still be windy with winds east to southeast at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms will continue to linger into Monday and Tuesday. Winds will continue to ease both days. We will see more clouds than sun both days with highs in the mid 80s.

Finally some relief from the gloomy weather. We will see much more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Looks like very similar weather will stick around through the end of the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Florence is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north and northeast with an additional increase in forward speed on Monday. On the forecast track, Florence’s center will move across the western Carolinas on Sunday and then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while the center moves farther inland, and Florence is expected to become a tropical depression early Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles to the east of the center near the coast and over water.

11:00 PM EDT Sat Sep 15

Location: 33.7°N 80.5°W

Moving: W at 3 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

