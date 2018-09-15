Businesses in the Outer Banks open and ready for visitors

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – After being closed for several days due to Dare County’s evacuation order, businesses in the Outer Banks are back up and running.

Kitty Hawk Kites, Scoops Ice Cream parlor and many more have opened their doors Saturday, preparing to have booming business Sunday, and through next week.

Many area restaurants, shops and hotels closed once tourists left and they braced for the storm themselves. They told News 3 they did lose business but they now send their well wishes south to the many businesses there that may be closed for months as recovery efforts continue.

The mandatory evacuation for Dare County came Tuesday as Hurricane Florence approached the coast. Visitors were forced to leave the county and many businesses closed. Some residents stayed behind to watch their property.

As the storm shifted, Dare County residents said they are fortunate to have almost no damage from the storm. The beach did have areas of erosion due to storm surge, but there was almost no damage caused by wind and rain.

As you drive along the beach road, water has pooled up in some areas, but not enough to flow across the street.

Residents were allowed back into the county Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. and on Sunday visitors will be allowed to return, starting at 7 a.m.

NC 12 leading into Hatteras Island will reopen to residents starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.