Water main break in Suffolk impacting more than 500 residences

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Utilities advises that a water main break at White Marsh Road is affecting approximately 500 residences in the area.

The break was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. and is impacting residences from White Marsh Road from Shingle Creek south including Davis Boulevard and the communities of Stratford Terrace, Cypress Farms and Parker Riddick Apartments.

An emergency water station is being set-up for impacted citizens at the East Suffolk Recreation Center located at 138 S. 6th Street and will be opening at noon today. Citizens should bring their own sanitized containers in order to receive water. In addition, the East Suffolk Recreation Center restroom facilities only will also be open and available for citizen’s use.

Public Utilities crews are being assisted by Public Works crews and it is anticipated that water service should be restored to the affected area by 6:00 p.m. this evening.