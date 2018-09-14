Virginia mandatory evacuation order lifted

Governor Ralph Northam lifted the mandatory evacuation of residents in Zone A of Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula at 11 a.m. Friday following the National Weather Service lifting the tropical storm warning for coastal Virginia.

“The imminent threat of coastal flooding and high winds have passed for our coastal communities as Hurricane Florence has made landfall in the Carolinas and we believe it is safe for Virginians to begin returning home,” Governor Northam said. “We are shifting our focus to the expected inland flooding and damage to Southwest Virginia as Florence turns north this weekend.

“We will make determinations in the coming days about the available resources and assistance we can offer to our neighbors in the Carolinas, who are in our thoughts and prayers as they bear the impact of this historic storm. I want to recognize the tireless work of our local, state, and federal partners who have been working around the clock to prepare Virginia for Hurricane Florence and to keep our residents safe.”

Once the mandatory evacuation order is no longer in effect, individual localities will coordinate the return of their citizens with consideration to flooding and road conditions, public health and medical concerns, public safety issues, ongoing response activities, and critical utility restoration. Virginians should check local government websites and social media channels for any additional instructions.

Citizens should use caution when returning home, and check road conditions before they travel by logging on to http://www.511Virginia.org or calling 511.

Residents in Southwest Virginia should prepare for flooding and can find out how here.