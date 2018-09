VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was recently arrested for receiving child pornography.

According to the courts, Calvin Ciburk was charged with Receipt of Child Pornography and was due in court Wednesday, but his case was continued in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

Ciburk’s next court date is for a detention and preliminary hearing on September 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the Norfolk Federal Court.

Ciburk is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Download the News 3 app for updates.