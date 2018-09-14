Unused hurricane preparedness supplies from Virginia Beach taken to North and South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A huge sign and a 48-foot long tractor trailer at 2866 Virginia Beach Boulevard hopes it will grab the attention of people who may have a surplus amount of hurricane preparedness supplies.

"We're gonna try and stuff it to the brim," said Clint Carpenter with Atlantic Heating and Cooling. "We've got batteries for days and days and days; we'll never use all of these batteries of flashlights and what have you."

Atlantic Heating and Cooling and country music radio station 106.1 are sending them off to those who need them the most.

High winds and scattered showers banded across the city, but some locals think it's not enough or believe it will hang around to pose a threat in the area.

"It doesn't look like it; I think it's all turned south," said Buoy 44 owner, Stephen Michael.

People have been stopping by to drop off their unused non-perishable items, hygiene products, water, ect. Big things like generators and mattresses are also welcomed.

"Just the things that everybody here takes for granted on a daily basis that you don't even think about that you really need," Carpenter added.

Ryder Matthews made a donation and told News 3, "Sometimes people can be way more poor and we've got all the technology and they don't, so we're trying to help them out."

Donations inside the tractor trailer will be taken to the Central and Eastern Foodbank in North Carolina. Checks can also be written and be made payable to the American Red Cross.

More information on their Facebook page.

Carpenter told News 3 he is coordinating with a Northampton County EMS employee in setting up two additional drop-off locations:

Community Fire Company Inc. (Exmore Fire House)

Location: 3356 Main St., Exmore, Va.

Hours:

Friday, September 14: until 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 15: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, September 17: 6-10 a.m.

Cape Charles Rescue Services

Location: 22215 S. Bayside Road, Cape Charles, Va.

Hours:

Friday, September 14: until 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 15: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, September 17: 6-10 a.m.

The trailer will be around and open until Sunday.

