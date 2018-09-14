Unused hurricane preparedness supplies taken to North and South Carolina from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A huge sign and a 48 foot long tractor trailer hopes it will grab the attention of people who many have a surplus amount of hurricane preparedness supplies at 2866 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

“We’re gonna try and stuff it to the brim,” said Clint Carpenter with Atlantic Heating and Pluming. “We’ve got batteries for days and days and days; we’ll never use all of these batteries of flashlights and what have you.”

Atlantic Heating and Pluming and Country Music radio station 106.1 are sending them off to those who need them the most.

High winds and scattered showers banded across the city, but some locals think it’s not enough or believe it will hang around to pose a threat in the area.

“It doesn’t look like it, I think it’s all turned South,”said Buoy 44 owner, Stephen Michael.

People have been stopping by to drop off their unused non perishable items, hygiene products and clothes. Big things like generators and mattresses are also welcomed.

“Just the things that everybody here takes for granted on a daily basis that you don’t even think about that you really need,” Carpenter added.

Ryder Matthews made a donation and told News 3, “Sometimes people can be way more poor and we’ve got all the technology and they don’t so we’re trying to help them out.”

Donations inside the tractor trailer will be taken to the Central and Eastern Foodbank in North Carolina. Checks can also be written and be made payable to the American Red Cross.

The trailer will be around and open until Sunday.