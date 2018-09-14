Tronc recognizes Virginian Pilot, Daily Press union

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The parent company of The Virginian Pilot and Daily Press agreed to voluntarily recognize the Tidewater Media Guild union.

The union for journalist of Hampton Roads two biggest newspapers gets the news after 83 percent of eligible newsroom employees of the two papers were for authorizing union efforts, according to Tidewater Media Guild.

The efforts also allow for discussion to happen with those in the newsrooms and the company as the papers are heading toward a merger. It will allow for journalist of the papers to bargain for a contract.

Tidewater Media Group not only represents journalist from The Virginian Pilot and Daily Press but another group that consists of those a part of The Virginian Gazette and Tidewater Review, as well.

The Tidewater Media Guild publicly requested voluntary recognition on Sept. 4. from Tronc. After initially being declined recognition, the union and the Tidewater Media Guild filed for union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Sept. 6.

The Tidewater Media Guild is the second union effort to win voluntary recognition from Tronc in 2018. The Chicago Tribune Guild was recognized in May.