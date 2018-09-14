THE ORIGINALS, Thursday 9/20 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“’Til the Day I Die” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WEDDING DAY — Klaus (Joseph Morgan) turns to Davina (guest star Danielle Campbell) for help to learn more about a mysterious affliction affecting Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). On their wedding day, Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Keelin (guest star Christina Moses) make a tough decision about their future together, while Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is forced to confront a past memory of Hayley. Finally, Declan’s (guest star Torrance Coombs) growing curiosity in the city’s supernatural secrets forces Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) to step in. Yusuf Gatewood also stars. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Kyle Arrington & Marguerite MacIntyre (#511). Original airdate 7/18/2018.