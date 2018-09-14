Tornado, Storm Surge watches & warnings issued for N.C. and Va. coastal areas-list of warnings here
🌀 Hurricane Florence’s eyewall approaches North Carolina coast 🌀

SUPERNATURAL, Thursday 9/20 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 2:28 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47PM, September 12, 2018

Supernatural — “Beat the Devil” — Image Number: SN1321b_0265b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

 

“Beat the Devil” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE LONG JOURNEY HOME – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) must work together if they have any hope of bringing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) home. Meanwhile, Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) encounter with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) may alter the outcome of the journey for one of our heroes. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1321).  Original airdate 5/3/2018.