Suffolk Parks and Recreation to host Nightmare at Creekside

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Creekside Recreation Center has announced the date for its annual Nightmare at Creekside event.

The Halloween festivities will be held Friday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Creekside Recreation Center. Attendance is free for children ages 4 to 12 and their accompanying parents or guardians.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume and enjoy a haunted house, arts and crafts, trunk or treat, a costume contest, games, popcorn, music and more.

For more information, email mfoster@suffolkva.us.