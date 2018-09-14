‘Skins scoop: Redskins introduce new brews, new threads

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Flying high this week after their season opening win, the Washington Redskins saw some new things at Redskins Park.

New brews: The ‘Skins partner up with Charlottesville’s Devil’s Backbone Brewery to come up with two craft beers that will be sold at FedEx Field during every Burgundy and Gold home game this season. The ‘Ale To The Redskins’ (ATTR) two beer series includes a red wheat ale that is hoppy called ‘Burgundy Ale’ and also a light to medium-bodied hoppy ale called ‘Golden Ale’.

“It’s a heck of a 10th birthday present for us at Devils Backbone to partner with Redskins and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the fight song,” said Hayes Humphreys, Devils Backbone COO.

ATTR, a play on Redskins fight song ‘Hail to the Redskins,’ is the first beer in team history brewed just for the Redskins. The beer will be sold at all Devils Backbone stands and in sections 137, 121, 319 and 408.

You know him for numbers so why not take his beer test opinion? Here is ESPN’s Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell on his first tastes.

The @Redskins & @dbbrewingco have teamed up to produce “Ale To The Redskins,” will offer two craft beers at FedEx Field this season. They’re actually pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/o64fDN1fC5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 14, 2018

Fans are even allowed to vote for the favorite craft brew after their home opener Sunday. The voting lasts all season long and the winner will be announced at season’s end. To vote, use the hashtags #ATTRburgundy or #ATTRgold on social media.

New threads: Friday, offensive linemen Morgan Moses, Trent Williams, and Ty Nsekhe came to practice with white button-up dress shirts and ties under their white jerseys. Why? They’re all business on a business Friday.

Here are some screenshots from running back Derrius Guice’s Snapchat story.

Player up front, Business underneath? Isn't that the old saying? Three Redskins D-Linemen came to Friday's practice with looking sharp. Here are screenshots of @DhaSickest Snap Story. pic.twitter.com/GnVE0hngqu — Dax Gray (@DaxGrayWTKR) September 15, 2018

I would think that our ‘Dynamic Duo’ sports team Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown are the only two that could look more sharp on a Friday during the Locker Room show but these three might give them a run for their money.