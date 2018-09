PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a Friday morning armed robbery at the Super Value Inn.

Dispatchers received the 911 call at 4:40 a.m. and responded to the business, located at 925 London Boulevard. Two suspects entered the business and implied they had weapons, took cash and fled.

No injuries were reported, and no additional information is available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.