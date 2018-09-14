Police: Virginia mom faces murder charge after two-year-old son swallowed pills

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Keneisha Jazmin Epps, 25, of Henrico, was charged with murder and child neglect in connection to the March 30, 2018 death of her two-year-old son KeJon Edwards, according to CBS 6.

A grand jury recently indicted Epps after hearing evidence in the case.

Edwards died after he swallowed up to 12 adult-dosage pills at his grandmother’s home along the 1800 block of Binford Lane, off Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to Henrico Police.

“We suffered a loss and we are just asking that you pray for this family and pray for this community,” family spokesperson Ricky Johnson said in March following the child’s death.