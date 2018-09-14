🌀 Hurricane Florence hits North and South Carolina 🌀

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 9/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 8:44 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03PM, September 12, 2018

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — "Penn & Teller Against the World" — Pictured (L-R): Helen Coghlan and Alyson Hannigan

 

“Penn & Teller Against the World” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SPECIAL EPISODE FEATURING MAGICIANS FROM ALL OVER THE GLOBE Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The international magicians featured in the episode include Taijyi Fujryama, Pit Hartling, Helen Coghlan and Menny Lindenfeld.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#506).  Original airdate 7/30/2018.