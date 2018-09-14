🌀 Hurricane Florence hits North and South Carolina 🌀

MASTERS OF ILLUSION back to back episodes, Friday 9/21 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 8:40 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00PM, September 12, 2018

Masters of Illusion — “All About the Benjamins and One Switcheroo” — Image MOI511_0002 — Pictured: Shoot Ogawa — Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

**ALL NEW** “All About the Benjamins and One Switcheroo”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV, PG) (HDTV)

THE BIG SWITCH — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Jarrett and Raja, Shoot Ogawa, Spidey, Rick Smith, Jr, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Greg Frewin and Tommy Wind (#511).  Original airdate 9/21/2018.

Masters of Illusion — “Smart Money, Smart Phones and a Rising Pianist” — Image MOI509_0007 — Pictured: Keelen Leyser — Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Smart Money, Smart Phones and a Rising Pianist”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE TRIPLE CUT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Greg Gleason, Farrell Dillon, Jason Bird, Billy Kidd, Chris Funk, Keelan Leyser & Matt Daniel Baker and Jarrett & Raja (#509).  Original airdate 9/7/2018.