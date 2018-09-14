× First Warning Forecast: Wind and rain bands from Florence continue to impact the area

***Tornado Watch in effect for Dare County in North Carolina until 5:00 PM.

***A Hurricane Warning for Pamlico Sounds.

***Tropical Storm Warning for Bogue Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina and Albemarle Sound.

***Storm Surge Warning from Duck, North Carolina south into South Carolina including Albemale and Pamlico Sounds.

***Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 6 am Sunday for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Mathews.

Continuing to track Hurricane Florence is close to making landfall in North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane.

Wind, rain, tidal and coastal flooding will all be an issue especially today and tomorrow. We will also be dealing with power outages, especially today.

Florence is expected to weaken as it drifts to the west and southwest into South Carolina later today and Saturday. We will be dealing with the remnants of Florence into next week as it lift northward. Looking a little better on Sunday as high pressure builds in and pushes Florence over inland NC/SC. Expect wind and rain through the weekend. We will continue to see lingering showers and storms to start the work week.

Based on the current forecast track, here is what to expect…

Rain

Most of the area will see 4-6″ of rain over several days (Thursday-Sunday)

Areas close to and south of the Albemarle could see 6-10′

Locally higher totals are possible

Wind

Winds will ramp up today, stay strong through Friday, then slowly relax through the weekend.

Peak winds (sustained at tropical storm force, gusts to near hurricane force)

Hatteras: 55-65 G75+

Nags Head: 40-50 G60+

Elizabeth City: 30-40 G50+

Virginia Beach: 30-40 G50+

Franklin: 25-35 G40+

Williamsburg: 25-35 G40+

Melfa: 25-35 G40+

Storm Surge

Southeast Virginia: 1-3′

Salvo, NC to North Carolina/Virginia Border: 2-4′

Ocracoke Inlet NC to Salvo NC: 4-6′

Cape Lookout NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC: 6-9′

Tornado

A few tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina through Friday.

Waves

Swells from Florence will impact a large section of the East Coast and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Florence

Florence close to making landfall in North Carolina.

A slow westward to west-southwestward motion is expected today through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move further inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight.Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

