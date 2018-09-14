Detectives searching for missing Portsmouth woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 21-year-old Monica A. Barone was last seen leaving her home in the 30 block of Montgomery Street around 12 p.m. and no one has seen or heard from her since she left.

They are concerned for her well-being because she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication she does not have with her.

Barone is described as a white woman who is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone who has seen Barone or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

