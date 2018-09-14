Dare County residents allowed back Saturday morning in areas north of Oregon Inlet

DARE Co., N.C. – As Hurricane Florence makes its way inland Dare County announced reentry for some areas will be permitted beginning Saturday at 7 a.m.

The county said this is en effect for areas north of the Oregon Inlet (including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Roanoke Island and the Dare County mainland).

Dare County remains under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning that officials anticipate will remain in place through late Friday or Saturday due to the slow movement of Hurricane Florence.

Reentry for Priorities One, Two and Three will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. This includes essential personnel, permanent residents, essential personnel for critical businesses, non resident property owners and non resident employees of non critical businesses, the county said.

Permanent Residents will be allowed reentry with a valid NC driver’s license with a local address or a current Dare County property tax bill or parcel data sheet. Officials said non-resident essential personnel of critical businesses such as food service/supply, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, property management, building supply and hotels will be permitted reentry only with a permit.

Visitors will most likely be allowed entry to areas north of Oregon Inlet beginning Sunday at 7 a.m.

While the state of emergency is in effect and warnings from the National Weather Service remain, conditions may alter the reentry schedule.

Officials said if you are traveling to Dare County you should check road conditions for travel routes.

There is no access to Hatteras Island at this time. N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island remains closed due to ocean overwash and will remain closed until NCDOT can clear the road and bridges of debris, inspect for structural damage, and make repairs as necessary. Inspections will take place as soon as conditions allow, the county said.

