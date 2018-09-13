Williamsburg Premium Outlets reschedules job fair

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg Premium Outlets has rescheduled its Hiring Open House to September 21 through 23.

Job seekers can apply for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions during the three-event, with a full list of stores with open positions available on-site at the Management Office or on the center’s website. Applicants are encouraged to visit the stores for corresponding applications.

Hours for the job fair will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, September 21, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 22 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 23.