Virginia Beach officials warns community to not climb on Jetty to get “closer” to Florence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is warning people not to climb on the Jetty at First Street in hopes of getting a better view of Hurricane Florence.

Officials are highly concerned after people have been observed on the Jetty.

While Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads area will not see the worst of the storm, going on the Jetty and getting close to the water on it can be dangerous.

“Not only illegal, but unsafe to climb onto the Jetty! Please don’t put yourself or others at risk trying to get closer to hurricane Florence,” said the Virginia Beach Police Department in a Tweet.

“Being on the rocks in that area is not authorized and is posted with no trespassing signs in multiple locations. A trespassing violation is a class 1 misdemeanor and is punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2500.00.,” added the city in a news release.

