Suffolk Police need your help identifying larceny suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police need the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in several larcenies and a strong arm robbery at Family Dollar in the 800 block of west Constance Road.

Officers responded to the shoplifting on September 6. When police arrived, it was determined that the employee of the store was assaulted by one of the suspects. The employee did not suffer from any injuries.

Official say, the Family Dollar employee recognized the individuals from a shoplifting that occurred earlier that morning and an unreported incident that occurred on September 4 involving the same suspect.

If you recognize the men in the pictures, submit a tip to the Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line on their website or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.