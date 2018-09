PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect who took money from a local vape shop Tuesday.

The male suspect, who was armed with a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from Spinners Vape Shop, located at 808 Airline Boulevard.

If you recognize the man in the picture, take action and submit a tip to the Portsmouth Crime Line either through the P3 Tips App, on their website or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.