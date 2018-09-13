ODU beats Florence, falls to Charlotte as Monarchs stay winless in 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University took an 18-13 lead on a Lala Davis touchdown in the third quarter but Charlotte scored 16-straight points and a late Monarch push came up short Thursday night in Charlotte. The Monarchs are now 0-and-3 on the season. The game was played on Thursday evening due to the impending inclement weather from Hurricane Florence.

ODU started the third quarter with a quick five play, 75-yard drive capped by Davis’ three-yard score to put the Monarchs on top 18-13.

The 49ers came back with a Mark Quattlebaum four-yard score and Aaron McCallister 14-yard run to put Charlotte on top 28-18. Both times Charlotte converted a two-point conversion.

The Monarchs made it a three point game with an 11 play, 80-yard drive finished off by a Steven Williams to Jonathan Duhart two-yard strike. Williams to Duhart for 32-yards put the Monarchs in position. Charlotte recovered the ensuing onsides kick and ran out the clock.

Next up for ODU: the Monarchs host Virginia Tech for the first time in program history.

Notes: The game was played on Thursday to due the impending weather from Hurricane Florence … It was the first Thursday game in ODU’s 10-year history … Travis Fulgham and Justice Davila were game captains along with Isaiah Harper and Oshane Ximines … Freshman running back Lala Davis had first career carry in the first quarter … Kesean Strong’s first quarter touchdown was his first TD since his true freshman season … Nick Rice’s blocked PAT was his first career missed extra point … Jonathan Duhart caught a pass for the 31st consecutive game … Lala Davis scored his first career touchdown … Oshane Ximines recorded his 24th career sack in the second quarter, he has the second most sacks among active players in FBS … Lawrence Garner recorded his third-straight double-digit tackle game … Lala Davis’ third quarter touchdown was ODU’s first points in the second half this season … Davis and fellow true freshman Lance Boykin played for the first time … Marcus Joyner made his first career catch in third quarter … Redshirt freshman tight end caught his first career pass in the fourth quarter … Jonathan Duhart recorded his fifth career 100-yard receiving game.