More than 370K customers and counting without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence makes landfall

NORTH CAROLINA — Emergency Management services in North Carolina are reporting that 372,095 customers are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence makes landfall.

NC's statewide power outage summary (2:20 am) is 185,312. The top counties affected are Carteret, Craven, Onslow. For power outage updates and more, visit https://t.co/I4XOG8T7d9 . #FlorenceNC — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 14, 2018

The top counties affected are Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Wake counties, NC Emergency Management said.

As of the 7:45 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s center made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper of the Tar Heel state announced a State of Emergency ahead of the storm making its way to the coast.

