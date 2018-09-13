Tornado Watch in effect for Dare County, N.C. until 9 p.m.
Newport News Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who walked away from release job

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who walked away from his work release job.

Corey Donell Frazier

Corey Donell Frazier, 22, had been on work release since May 2018.

The work release program is for non-violent suspects that helps strengthen their chances of returning into the community successfully, once released from prison.

Thursday morning after being fired, Fraizer cut his GPS tracker off and left his place of work.

Officials say Frazier was in jail for probation violation, misdemeanor concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Frazier was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes in Hampton.

Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts should call Dispatch at 757-247-2500.