Nearly 69K customers without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches

Posted 6:08 pm, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:11PM, September 13, 2018

NORTH CAROLINA — Emergency Management services in North Carolina are reporting that 68,892 customers are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches the coast.

The top counties affected are Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow and Pamlico, according to NC Emergency Management.

As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is 100 miles off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper of the Tar Heel state announced a State of Emergency ahead of the storm making its way to the coast.

