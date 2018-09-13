More than 791K customers and counting without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence makes landfall

NORTH CAROLINA — Emergency Management services in North Carolina are reporting that 791,968 customers are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence makes landfall.

The top counties affected are Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Johnston, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Wake & Wayne, NC Emergency Management said.

As of the 7:45 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s center made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper of the Tar Heel state announced a State of Emergency ahead of the storm making its way to the coast.

