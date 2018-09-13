Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell talks about his new project on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and as a member of 2 Live Crew, fought for freedom of speech all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Now he’s fighting for kids to succeed in one of the toughest cities in the country. The Starz docu-series Warriors of Liberty City, produced by Uncle Luke and LeBron James, shines a light on the work being done.