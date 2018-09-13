Tornado Watch in effect for Dare County, N.C. until 9 p.m.
Hurricane, Storm Surge watches & warnings issued for N.C. and Va. coastal areas-list of warnings here
🌀 Florence weakens to Category 2 hurricane as it moves further away from Virginia, NE North Carolina 🌀

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell talks about his new project on Coast Live

Posted 10:29 am, September 13, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and as a member of 2 Live Crew, fought for freedom of speech all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.  Now he’s fighting for kids to succeed in one of the toughest cities in the country.  The Starz docu-series Warriors of Liberty City, produced by Uncle Luke and LeBron James, shines a light on the work being done.