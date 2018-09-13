Flooding already hits Norfolk as Hurricane Florence stirs through parts of the coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - What’s already a well-known area for high water levels in the City of Norfolk may just break the record as Hurricane Florence stirs through the coast.

“I have my cars pretty secure. I have two of them secure. I have one on hand that’s kind of high off of the ground, but I’m planning on moving that later today as the storm gets closer," says Ricard Turner, lives in Portsmouth.

Prepping all week to get geared up for the storm, many people have either followed the mandatory evacuation order and took off or took the risk and stayed.

“It looks like the storm is kind of veering out. So, I think we’ll be okay," says Deborah Turner, lives in Portsmouth.

As the Elizabeth river spills over and begins to engulf most of these roads – pedestrians, bikers, and even skaters think twice before going down the usual sidewalks now underneath water.

Thursday afternoon at high tide, the water was knee-deep in some parts of Zone A in Norfolk and over the next several days the water is expected to get much higher.

The low-lying areas of Hampton Roads and the Eastern shore are expected to get hit with a lot of rain, heavy winds, and of course flooding over the next several days.