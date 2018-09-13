× First Warning Traffic – Road closures, bridge closures and travel information Thursday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

–

BRIDGE CLOSURE:

Dare County Emergency Management, travel restrictions into Dare County for southbound motorists on Hwy. 158 in Currituck County going across the Wright Memorial Bridge will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Once restrictions are in place, only essential personnel with a Critical Needs Pass issued by Currituck County Emergency Management or a Priority One Pass issued by Dare County Emergency Management will be allowed entry into Dare County after they cross the bridge.

–

Check road conditions and traffic cameras in North Carolina HERE

Check road conditions and traffic cameras in Virginia HERE

–

TOLLS LIFTED:

Chesapeake Expressway Rt 168 tolls lifted at the State Line VA/NC

I-64 Express lane tolls are suspended from now until further notice. No HOV/E-ZPass requirements in effect.

Tolls lifted at the Coleman Bridge on 17 in York County

–

MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ON THE EASTERN SHORE

Accomack County:

Hillsborough Drive (Route 810) near Shields Bridge Road (Route 178): Closed after flooding washed out the road and shoulders. VDOT crews are assessing the damage and working with the Accomack County Administration and Accomack Department of Public Safety to assist residents who cannot get in and out of the development.

VDOT is working to provide temporary access for people living in the Hillsborough neighborhood. Contract crews are clearing downed trees, and VDOT has placed signs and barricades on both sides of the damaged area for safety.

Wardtown Road (Route 606) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183):Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Northampton County:

Saltworks Road (Route 615) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Cemetery Road (Route 602) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Residents are reminded to report damaged roads to VDOT by contacting the VDOT Customer Service Center here or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

–

YORK COUNTY CLOSURES: Rt. 630N (York County) at Wolf Trap Rd near George Washington Memorial Hwy; US-17N, standing water.

Rt. 621E (York County) at Dare Rd near Jacobs Run; Rt. 1783N/S (York County), standing water. Rt. 712S (York County) at 1.4 mi N of Poquoson Seaford Rd; Rt. 622E/W (York County), standing water. All north lanes are closed

HAMPTON ROADS DISTRICT SUSPENDS LANE CLOSURES ON I-64, I-664 IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE

The Virginia Department of Transportation Hampton Roads District (VDOT) is suspending lane closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 664 starting Monday at 6 p.m., in anticipation of increased travel demand due to Hurricane Florence. The suspension will remain in effect until the emergency is over. There will be an exception for shoulder strengthening work in of the I-64 Widening Project tonight as follows: Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238), starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. VDOT is working closely with local and state partners at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response. VDOT is also coordinating with utility companies statewide in advance of potential downed power lines. For local updates and to report damage: Get the latest road conditions – call 511, go to www.511virginia.org or download the mobile app at the 511 web site.

Report downed trees, hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative – call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or go online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

VDOT PREPARATIONS CONTINUE IN HAMPTON ROADS