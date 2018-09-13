First Warning Traffic – Road closures, bridge closures and travel information Thursday

BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
BRIDGE CLOSURE:
Dare County Emergency Management, travel restrictions into Dare County for southbound motorists on Hwy. 158 in Currituck County going across the Wright Memorial Bridge will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Once restrictions are in place, only essential personnel with a Critical Needs Pass issued by Currituck County Emergency Management or a Priority One Pass issued by Dare County Emergency Management will be allowed entry into Dare County after they cross the bridge.
Check road conditions and traffic cameras in North Carolina HERE
Check road conditions and traffic cameras in Virginia HERE
TOLLS LIFTED:
Chesapeake Expressway Rt 168 tolls lifted at the State Line VA/NC
I-64 Express lane tolls are suspended from now until further notice. No HOV/E-ZPass requirements in effect.
Tolls lifted at the Coleman Bridge on 17 in York County
MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ON THE EASTERN SHORE
Accomack County:
Hillsborough Drive (Route 810) near Shields Bridge Road (Route 178): Closed after flooding washed out the road and shoulders. VDOT crews are assessing the damage and working with the Accomack County Administration and Accomack Department of Public Safety to assist residents who cannot get in and out of the development.
VDOT is working to provide temporary access for people living in the Hillsborough neighborhood. Contract crews are clearing downed trees, and VDOT has placed signs and barricades on both sides of the damaged area for safety.
Wardtown Road (Route 606) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183):Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.
Northampton County:
Saltworks Road (Route 615) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.
Cemetery Road (Route 602) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.
Residents are reminded to report damaged roads to VDOT by contacting the VDOT Customer Service Center here or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
HAMPTON ROADS DISTRICT SUSPENDS LANE CLOSURES ON I-64, I-664 IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE
The Virginia Department of Transportation Hampton Roads District (VDOT) is suspending lane closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 664 starting Monday at 6 p.m., in anticipation of increased travel demand due to Hurricane Florence. The suspension will remain in effect until the emergency is over.
There will be an exception for shoulder strengthening work in of the I-64 Widening Project tonight as follows:
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238), starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
VDOT is working closely with local and state partners at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response. VDOT is also coordinating with utility companies statewide in advance of potential downed power lines.
For local updates and to report damage:
VDOT PREPARATIONS CONTINUE IN HAMPTON ROADS
As Hurricane Florence approaches the coast, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Hampton Roads District continues to monitor and prepare for potential weather-related impacts to local roadways and travel. While there will be no interstate lane reversals taking place, VDOT has taken additional measures to facilitate the evacuation efforts of those traveling through and from Hampton Roads, and keep Virginia moving as safely and efficiently as possible.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING UPDATES:
- The suspension of scheduled lane closures continue on Interstate 64 and Interstate 664; however, VDOT has also extended these scheduled lane closure suspensions to include Routes 17, 58, 13, 460, and 60 in the Hampton Roads area. All HOV restrictions remain lifted on all Hampton Roads interstates until further notice.
- In addition to the previously announced toll suspensions for the 64 Express Lanes, VDOT has also suspended toll operations at the George P.Coleman Bridge in York County and Gloucester until further notice.
- The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will no longer be suspending service today and will continue to run until further notice.
At this time, VDOT has no plans to close any of its major bridge or tunnel crossings, including the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel. VDOT closes bridges, ramps or roads only when there is imminent danger to public safety, such as high water, structural damage or downed trees and debris blocking the roadway. There are no set wind restrictions to vehicular traffic at any of the VDOT-operated bridges in Hampton Roads. Complete bridge information can be found here
