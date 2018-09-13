EPA approves emergency fuel waiver for multiple states ahead of Florence

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency approved Friday emergency fuel waiver requests made on behalf of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.

North Carolina and South Carolina had already been granted the waiver access ahead of Wheeler’s announcement to include Georgia and Virginia.

The approval by Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler allows for these four states to have a better access to fuel ahead of, during and after Florence’s impact. This announcement is part of a move by Wheeler and Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry to waive certain fuel requirements to address need fuel request and curb shortages that could occur as a result of the hurricane.

The Clean Air Act allows the EPA and DOE to make these changes to fuel restrictions to help states during an emergency situation, according to a news release from the EPA. And, strict regulations have to be followed by the agencies when doing so.

This waiver will continue through September 15, which is the end of the summer fuel season in these designated areas.

