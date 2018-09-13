David Wright set to be activated for first time in two years, eyes end of his career

NEW YORK – A decorated career is nearing its end for Chesapeake native David Wright. At a special press conference Thursday, the longtime Mets third baseman announced he will return to the major leagues after a two-and-a-half year absence to start the Mets’ penultimate game of the season.

Wright, drafted by the Mets in 2001, has been battling a spinal stenosis the past few years, factored in with shoulder, neck, and back surgeries. While Wright and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon used the words “retirement”, they instead indicated that he won’t be able to play past September.

“Physically and the way I feel right now, and from everything that the doctors have told me, there’s not going to be any improvement,” Wright said. “So yeah, I don’t see [playing beyond September] as a possibility.”

A Hickory High graduate, Wright has not appeared in a major league game since 2016. He is the Mets’ all-time leader in hits, doubles, walks, runs scored and RBIs.

Wright is also a seven-time MLB All-Star, and a two-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award winner, respectively.

The season-ending series against the Marlins will start September 25th, and he will be activated for all four games.