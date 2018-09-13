BURDEN OF TRUTH new episode, Wednesday 9/19 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Hang Together”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

SHOOTING FOR THE MOON – Pursuing a new lead, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) make a horrific discovery that strengthens their proof against the industrial site. Following this revelation, the defendant tries to make the sick girls settle and drop the case. In the meanwhile, Joanna’s father (Alex Carter) comes to Millwood and reveals a few of his skeletons to Joanna. The episode was directed by Doug Mitchell and written by Hayden Simpson (#108). The CW original airdate 9/19/2018.