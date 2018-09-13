Battered American Flag provides mesmerizing live stream, powerful imagery of Hurricane Florence

ATLANTIC OCEAN/NORTH CAROLINA – An American flag atop the Frying Pan Tower got quite a beating on Thursday

The live stream provided from the bed and breakfast located 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina witnessed what many will see when Hurricane Florence makes landfall in the Carolinas.

The flag could be seen torn and roughed up from wind, while waves surrounding the Frying Pan Tower crashed into the once U.S. Coast Guard Light Station, which was turned into a hotel and bed and breakfast since 2010.

Global Positioning Systems and radar made the Tower obsolete so the Coast Guard abandoned the station in 2004, according to the bed and breakfast’s website.

